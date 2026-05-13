'Little Miss Twain' steps onstage this summer, after Shania plays a dozen nights in London

Shania Twain's seventh album, Little Miss Twain, hearkens back to her beginnings as "an eight-year-old singing late night at the bar" and is set to arrive July 24.

"A lot of Little Miss Twain is reflective of my teens, my roots as well as the energy of the rock and R&B I loved so much, but still with that Western twang," she says. "Where I'm from you don't go anywhere on a horse — you go on a snowmobile. I was dreaming about the Western lifestyle and I was living in a very different world than where I ended up."

The record's first single, "Dirty Rosie," is out now, ahead of her Sunday gig hosting the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Shania will preview the album with a 12-night stand at London's Wembley Stadium with Harry Styles. She'll cap that with a July 7 show at Thomond Park Stadium in Limerick City, Ireland.

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