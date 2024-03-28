Little Big Town + Sugarland to reunite onstage at 2024 CMT Music Awards

By Jeremy Chua

Little Big Town and Sugarland will join onstage for a world premiere collaboration at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Boasting a combined 44 nominations, the country hitmakers last shared the CMT Music Awards stage 15 years ago alongside Jake Owen for a cover of The Dream Academy's "Life In A Northern Town." The collab also appeared on Little Big Town's 2007 album, A Place To Land.

Little Big Town and Sugarland are the latest acts to join the star-studded performance lineup, which includes Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Sam Hunt, Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman, Cody Johnson, Old Dominion, Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum, Brittney Spencer and host Kelsea Ballerini.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards air live from Austin, Texas, on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Before that, you can also catch Little Big Town on CMT Storytellers: Little Big Town, airing April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

