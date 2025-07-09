Lee Brice to set Las Vegas Songwriters Festival in motion with Stories and Songs

Lee Brice will kick off the first-ever Las Vegas Songwriters Festival Aug. 21 with a set titled Stories and Songs.

The show will take place at House of Blues Las Vegas and feature the songwriters behind his number ones "I Drive Your Truck," "Hard to Love" and more. Billy Montana, Bobby Pinson, Brian Davis, Jerrod Niemann, Justin Wilson, Lance Miller, Liz Rose, Phil Barton and Rob Hatch will all take the stage.

Tickets are on sale now for the festival, which takes place at Mandalay Bay through Aug. 24.

