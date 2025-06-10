Lee Brice loves the rhythm of his deceptive new hit

Curb
By Stephen Hubbard

Lee Brice's longtime friend and frequent collaborator Jerrod Niemann is one of the producers on his latest hit, "Cry."

Lee says the first time he heard it, the rhythm got him.

"I started beating on drums with my thumb — no sticks or nothing — and beating on guitars with my fingers," he recalls. "And, like, Jerrod singing. ... And I really wanted it to be a '50s doo-wop, like a true homage to that."

With the addition of a little "hip stuff," "Cry" was soon finished and ready to surprise listeners.

"They hear it and they're like, 'Whoa! This is way different than what I thought the title was,'" Lee tells ABC Audio. "And so it's been going over well, and it's just so fun to listen to, and so fun to sing and play it live."  

You can check out the "Cry" video now as Lee prepares to release another collaboration with Jerrod, Randy Houser and Jamey Johnson.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!