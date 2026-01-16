Lee Ann Womack's in the 'Middle of a Storm' thanks to 'Landman'

The second volume of the Landman soundtrack has arrived, boasting 20 tracks from The Red Clay Strays, Gavin Adcock, Shaboozey featuring BigXthaPlug and many more.

Perhaps most notably, it marks the return of 2001 CMA female vocalist of the year Lee Ann Womack. The Lone Star State native co-wrote "Middle of a Storm" with Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton and Mark Collie, as well as frequent collaborator Adam Wright.

"Y'all know I love a good show about Texas," Lee Ann wrote on her socials. "Excited to share that 'Middle Of A Storm' is out now. I wrote this one for one of my favorite shows, @Landmanpplus, with some of my favorite people. Give it a listen and let me know what you think."

It's Lee Ann's first new music since 2017's The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone.

Landman - Songs from and Inspired by the Paramount+ Original Series (Volume II) is available now, ahead of the show's season 2 finale on Sunday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.