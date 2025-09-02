'Lamberton' has 'A Song to Sing' as Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton work on what's next

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton's "A Song to Sing" was a surprise when it debuted it July, even though the duet had been in the works for years.

The superstars wrote the tune in 2023 and recorded it last year at producer Dave Cobb's studio in Savannah, Georgia. So why release it now?

"I think I just felt like 'A Song to Sing' felt very summery," Miranda says. "I've had a few singles off my record Postcards from Texas, and ... I'm working on a bunch of new stuff right now, just in a creative mode."

"But this song was a good segue and a good summer song to see what comes next for Chris and I both, I feel like," she adds.

Miranda's 10th album came out in 2024, while Chris' fifth, Higher, dates back to 2023.

The two teamed up to shoot the '70s-inspired, roller rink-themed music video for "A Song to Sing" at Brentwood Skate Center near Nashville. If you listen closely near the end, you can hear an announcer mentioning what might become the superstars' moniker as a duo: "Lamberton," a combination of their last names.

