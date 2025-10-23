Lainey Wilson's spending 'Yesterday, All Day, Every Day' getting ready for the CMAs

The CMA Awards are less than a month away, and host Lainey Wilson's giving us our first preview of the night in a new promo for this year's show.

In the spot, Lainey walks out on an empty stage and starts assembling the elements for "Country Music's Biggest Night."

"Alright, looks like I'm running the show," she says, after looking around and seeing that her 2024 co-hosts, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, are missing.

She goes on to trade a ball gown for a sequined neon pink pantsuit with a cowboy hat, which is more in keeping with her fashion sense. "There's some bell in them bottoms," she adds, in a nod to her signature pant.

Lainey also promises "everybody's favorite stars" and "an unforgettable opening" in the promo for the Nov. 19 show, which airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC.

The spot is set to Lainey's track "Yesterday, All Day, Every Day" from the Whirlwind deluxe album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.