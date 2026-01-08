Lainey Wilson & Zach Top join Chris Stapleton on stadium shows in 2026

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show will keep on rolling through the fall, with the addition of more than 20 new dates that continue through October.

Lainey Wilson will join him for the newly added concerts at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Detroit's Ford Field, while Zach Top will play Toronto's Rogers Stadium and Boston's Fenway Park.

Allen Stone, Ashley McBryde, Carter Faith, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Molly Tuttle, Nikki Lane and The Teskey Brothers are set to open other new dates this year.



Pre-sales start Jan. 13, before tickets become available to the public on Jan. 16.

Stapleton kicks off his 2026 run on Saturday, playing the first of two sold-out shows at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

