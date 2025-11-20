Lainey Wilson wins three awards, including entertainer of the year, at 59th annual CMA Awards

The 59th annual CMA Awards took place in Nashville Wednesday, and it was a great night for the show's host, Lainey Wilson.

Lainey took home three honors, including entertainer of the year for a second time. She also won album of the year for Whirlwind, joining Miranda Lambert as only the second female artist in CMA history to win twice in that category. Lainey previously won in 2023 for Bell Bottom Country. She also won female vocalist of the year for a fourth consecutive year.

Brooks & Dunn also had reason to celebrate. Their win for vocal duo of the year was their record-extending 16th win in that category. The win also broke a tie with Chris Stapleton for the most overall wins in the history of the CMAs with 20.

Cody Johnson landed his first win for male vocalist of the year, breaking Stapleton's five-year winning streak in that category. Plus, Ella Langley and Riley Green won three awards for "you look like you love me," and the night featured two first-time winners, Zach Top, for new artist of the year, and The Red Clay Strays, for vocal group of the year.

Vince Gill was honored with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, and he cracked a joke aimed at the award's namesake.

“I’m pretty confident I’m the only one that’s ever won this award that’s never smoked any weed,” he said.

Of course, the show was chock-full of performances, including Lainey's opening number, which had her performing a medley of country hits, including Lady A's "Need You Now," Little Big Town's "Girl Crush," and Miranda Lambert's "Gunpowder and Lead."

Other highlights included Lambert and Stapleton's first performance of "A Song to Sing," and Kenny Chesney's medley of "American Kids" and "When the Sun Goes Down," which he dedicated to its writer, Brett James, who died in a plane crash in September.

