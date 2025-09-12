Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill and Reba McEntire to perform on Sunday's Emmys

Lainey Wilson's set to sing on Sunday's Emmys with Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill.

"So looking forward to performing 'Go Rest High On That Mountain' with @vincegillofficial for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards this Sunday..." she shared on Instagram, along with a photo and footage of the two in the studio.

Lainey and Vince will sing during the Emmys' annual In Memoriam segment, according to Variety. Vince wrote "Go Rest High" after the death of his brother, and fellow Country Music Hall of Famer Keith Whitley. It went on to win CMA Song of the Year in 1996.

Reba McEntire will also perform "Thank You for Being a Friend" as the show marks the 40th anniversary of The Golden Girls.

Nashville native Nate Bargatze hosts the Emmys starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.