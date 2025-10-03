Lainey Wilson teams up with Bing Crosby on 'Let It Snow!'

Lainey Wilson (Disney/Robby Klein)
By Stephen Hubbard
Just hours after selling out Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, Lainey Wilson dropped a surprise holiday track.

The reigning ACM entertainer of the year duets with legendary crooner Bing Crosby on a new version of "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" In 2021 Lainey put out her cover of George Strait's "Christmas Cookies."

She'll be back at the Bridgestone before the holidays, however, as she returns to host the 59th CMA Awards on Nov. 19, where she's up for six trophies.
On Oct. 10 Lainey takes her Whirlwind World Tour to New York City for a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!