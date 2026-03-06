Lainey Wilson shares her plans for a family, Keith Urban's advice

Lainey Wilson and her fiancé, Devlin “Duck” Hodges, would like to have some little ducklings one day.

While appearing on the Australian podcast No Filter with Kate Langbroek, Lainey said she and Duck "definitely wanna have a family," and then laughed, "You know, time's a-tickin."

"But I think him and I both would be good parents and I'd love to see him be a dad," said Lainey.

When the host inquired as to whether or not Lainey and Duck would get married before having children, she confirmed, "Yeah, we're going to get married. We're going to do the whole thing and kids will be — you know, kids will be later, but we're definitely going to do it."

Lainey also called Duck her "biggest cheerleader" and said, "We, like, load up on the 4x4, the side by side, and ride around and we do all the simple things in life. Like that's the things that bring us the most happiness, like riding down the road and going to hang out with the neighbors and things like that."

The "Somewhere Over Laredo" singer also shared how important it is to have Duck in her life because he "helps me kinda come back down to my center." But he's not the only one: Lainey described how Keith Urban snapped her back to reality once.

"I ran into him and I was so tired, I had been on the road just, I think we played 180-something shows that year," Lainey recalled. "So I saw him and I was telling him, 'I'm tired.' And he was like, 'No whining on the yacht.'"

