Lainey Wilson loved making her first movie & now she's ready to write some music

It was late April when Variety broke the news that Lainey Wilson would be making her feature film debut in the big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Reminders of Him.

But only days later at the ACM Awards, Lainey revealed the movie's already wrapped.

"We're done filming," she told ABC Audio. "I'm getting to — first time ever — be a character that's not a musician, which is interesting and fun, and just another creative outlet."

Lainey's first acting experience was playing a singer on Yellowstone, in a role Taylor Sheridan wrote especially for her.

So far, Lainey is giving her movie experience rave reviews.

"I don't know if every movie set's like this, maybe I just got lucky," she says. "But everybody that was out there, between the actors and actresses and then just the production team and director and all of it, it was a good group of people. It was people from all different walks of life, but everybody was happy to be there."

Next up, Lainey's hoping she gets the chance to contribute some music to the film.

"I hope they holler at me about that," she says, "because I know they've got lots of other things to do before they get to that stage in the movie."

"I already told them, I said, 'Holler at your girl when you need some music,'" she adds.

So far, we don't know when Reminders of Him will arrive in theaters. In the meantime, Lainey's just released her new single "Somewhere Over Laredo."

