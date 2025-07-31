Lainey Wilson explores her love of bell-bottoms in upcoming talk

Lainey Wilson's almost as famous for her bell-bottoms as she is for her music, and this fall she'll explore that topic at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

In fact, you can see the ACM Entertainer of the Year's first pair of said pants as part of the new exhibit Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails, which runs through June 2026.

Lainey will take part in a panel discussion titled Bell Bottom Country: Creating the Lainey Wilson Look during a Sept. 6 talk in the Hall's CMA Theater. Two of her main creative collaborators, CeCe Dawson and Raina Gir, will be there as well.

Seating is limited, but the program is free with museum admission. You can reserve your tickets in advance online.

Lainey's already been to the Hall at least twice for the exhibit, both for its opening and for a surprise performance during one of the museum's Songwriter Sessions.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.