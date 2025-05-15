Lainey Wilson and Blake Shelton will spend Memorial Day at the AMAs

Blake Shelton will perform on the upcoming American Music Awards for the very first time, doing a song from his new For Recreational Use Only album.

His wife, Gwen Stefani, is set to sing on the show as well, along with favorite female country artist nominee Lainey Wilson.

Jennifer Lopez will host the show live from Fontainebleau Las Vegas, which will also include performances by Benson Boone, Janet Jackson and Gloria Estefan.

You can watch the 2025 American Music Awards Monday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

