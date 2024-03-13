Lainey, Kelsea, Cody, Megan and Jelly Roll lead the 2024 CMT Music Awards nominations

Host Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson and Megan Moroney lead the nominations for the 2024 CMT Music Awards with three apiece.
For the second year in a row, the show will air live from Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and will also be available on CBS and Paramount+. You can tune in to watch Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET.
Here's the complete list of nominations, with voting for the fan-based awards open now at CMT.com:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde -- "Light on in the Kitchen"
Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile -- "Dear Insecurity"
Brothers Osborne -- "Nobody's Nobody"
Cody Johnson -- "The Painter"
Darius Rucker -- "Fires Don't Start Themselves"
HARDY -- "Truck Bed"
Jason Aldean -- "Let Your Boys Be Country"
Jelly Roll -- "Need a Favor"
Jordan Davis -- "Next Thing You Know"
Kacey Musgraves -- "Deeper Well"
Kelsea Ballerini -- "IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)"
Lainey Wilson -- "Watermelon Moonshine"
Mickey Guyton featuring Kane Brown -- "Nothing Compares to You"
Parmalee -- "Gonna Love You"
Tyler Childers -- "In Your Love"
Zach Bryan -- "Nine Ball"
FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde -- "Light on in the Kitchen"
Gabby Barrett -- "Glory Days"
Kacey Musgraves -- "Deeper Well"
Kelsea Ballerini -- "Penthouse"
Lainey Wilson -- "Watermelon Moonshine"
Megan Moroney -- "I'm Not Pretty"
Reba McEntire -- "Seven Minutes in Heaven"
MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Bailey Zimmerman -- "Religiously"
Cody Johnson -- "The Painter"
HARDY -- "Truck Bed"
Jelly Roll -- "Need A Favor"
Jordan Davis -- "Next Thing You Know"
Luke Combs -- "Fast Car (Official Live Video)"
Morgan Wallen -- "Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)"
DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne -- "Nobody's Nobody"
Dan + Shay -- "Save Me the Trouble"
Old Dominion -- "Memory Lane"
Parmalee -- "Girl in Mine"
The War and Treaty -- "Have You a Heart"
Tigirlily Gold -- "Shoot Tequila"
COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton -- "We Don't Fight Anymore"
Ella Langley featuring Koe Wetzel -- "That's Why We Fight"
Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan -- "Cowboys and Plowboys"
Justin Moore & Priscilla Block -- "You, Me and Whiskey"
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real featuring Lainey Wilson -- "More Than Friends"
Mickey Guyton featuring Kane Brown -- "Nothing Compares to You"
Old Dominion & Megan Moroney -- "Can't Break Up Now"
BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Anne Wilson -- "Rain in the Rearview"
Ashley Cooke -- "your place"
Brittney Spencer -- "Bigger Than the Song"
Tigirlily Gold -- "Shoot Tequila"
BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Chayce Beckham -- "23"
Tyler Childers -- "In Your Love"
Warren Zeiders -- "Pretty Little Poison"
Zach Bryan -- "Oklahoma Smokeshow"
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Amber Riley -- 'R.E.S.P.E.C.T" (from CMT Smashing Glass)
Bret Michael & Chris Janson -- "Nothing But a Good Time" (from CMT Crossroads)
Carrie Underwood -- "Hate My Heart" (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
Cody Johnson -- "Human" (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
Dierks Bentley -- "Drunk on a Plane" (from CMT Storytellers)
Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter -- "Thinking 'Bout You" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
Hozier & Maren Morris -- "Take Me to Church" (from CMT Crossroads)
Jelly Roll -- "Need a Favor" (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
Kelsea Ballerini -- "IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)" (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
The War and Treaty -- "On My Own" (from CMT Smashing Glass)
CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Chase Rice -- "Goodnight Nancy" (from CMT Studio Sessions)
Dylan Scott -- "Don't Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley cover)" (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)
Megan Moroney -- "I'm Not Pretty" (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)
Nate Smith -- "Whiskey on You" (from CMT Studio Sessions)
Scotty McCreery -- "It Matters to Her" (from CMT Stages)
Stephen Wilson Jr. -- "Year to Be Young 1994" (from CMT Studio Sessions)
The Castellows -- "I Know It Will Never End" (from CMT Studio Sessions)
