Lady A takes "Love You Back" to 'GMA'

Lady A was on ABC's Good Morning America Thursday to perform their latest single, "Love You Back."



Before their performance, Lady A's Hillary Scott chatted about their heartbreak tune and its storyline.



"I think we all have had that experience where we realize like, 'OK, continuing to just think about all these memories, they're not giving me what the person really did.' So it's just, how do you move forward from that? It feels [like] just a very, very relatable message, and [I] love singing it with [Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood]," shares Hillary.



The group then performed "Love You Back" with their signature harmonies, accompanied by acoustic guitars, a brushed drum and a shaker.



"Love You Back" is the lead single from Lady A's forthcoming new project. Their latest full-length album is 2021's What A Song Can Do.

