Lady A brings a new layer of meaning to 'On This Winter's Night (Volume 2)'

Lady A's extensive yuletide catalog started with 2010's A Merry Little Christmas EP and then morphed into 2012's On This Winter's Night album.

Volume 2 of their holiday collection arrived in September with 11 new tunes.

So, why was 2025 the right time to double their December offerings?

"It was more started with, 'Let's do a Christmas tour,'" Charles Kelley explains. "And then it was like, 'That album's over 10 years old now.' And it was, like, 'Maybe we should add to it.' And it was like, 'Let's not just add to, let's do another one.'"

Indeed, the yuletide trek became a reality, kicking off Dec. 5 in Atlanta and wrapping with three shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Dec. 23.

At the same time, Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles managed to find a deeper meaning in their new holiday set.

"There's some fun songs on there," Charles tells ABC Audio, "but there's also even, I think a lot more, you know, kinda spiritual songs on this version. And so, you know, I think that's where we all are in our lives, you know too, like sharing what's the meaning of Christmas [with] our kids."

On This Winter's Night (Volume 2) features guest appearances by Country Music Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs and Christian artist Chris Tomlin.

