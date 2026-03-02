Koe Wetzel's hometown surprises him with a key to the city, a mural & his own day

Koe Wetzel got a big surprise Saturday, as his hometown of Pittsburg, Texas, declared Feb. 28 Koe Wetzel Day.

The "High Road" hitmaker also picked up a key to the city during a celebration that included a marching band, cheerleaders and the unveiling of his own mural.

"My family sitting here – my mom, my dad, my sisters, my grandparents – my girls here, they’ve always been my #1 fan and they’ve gotten me where I am by doing so, but also with the help from Pittsburg, Texas and all the great people here that have made everything happen," he told the crowd, according to a press release. "No matter where I go in this life, no matter what country, state or city I’m in, I always know Pittsburg, Texas is home for me. And whenever I come back, you all make sure to remind me of that and treat me like I never left, and I always appreciate that.”

The event was timed to coincide with the 10-year anniversary of his song "February 28, 2016."

Koe also unveiled a new collection of music over the weekend, titled These Are Going Nowhere: A Mixtape by Koe Wetzel, describing it as "some of my favorite Koe s*** from the vault to hold you over until my new album comes out this summer."

It includes the songs “Feel Better,” “GTFO,” “Run Away,” “College,” “Lonesome Dove” and “Sweet Texas Strange.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.