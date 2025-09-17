Kentucky collab: Carly Pearce sings Bill Monroe with Ricky Skaggs

Carly Pearce paid tribute to the "Father of Bluegrass" Tuesday as part of the Opry 100 Honors Bill Monroe show.

Carly performed Bill's most famous song, "Blue Moon of Kentucky," along with another Country Music Hall of Famer from the Bluegrass State.

"Growing up in Kentucky, Bill Monroe and Ricky Skaggs were two of the biggest influences in my musical journey," Carly shared on her socials, along with a clip of their collab. "As a kid, I loved bluegrass music and when I was in fourth grade, I won my first talent show singing this song. Last night we got to honor Bill Monroe for the Opry 100 and it was SO special to have Ricky join me and my band on stage!"

Carly's described her upcoming fifth studio album as "super, super bluegrassy rootsy country." Though she said she'd finished her vocals back in June, there's no word on when Carly's new music will make its debut.

