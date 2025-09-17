Kentucky collab: Carly Pearce sings Bill Monroe with Ricky Skaggs

Carly Pearce paid tribute to the "Father of Bluegrass" Tuesday as part of the Opry 100 Honors Bill Monroe show.
"Growing up in Kentucky, Bill Monroe and Ricky Skaggs were two of the biggest influences in my musical journey," Carly shared on her socials, along with a clip of their collab. "As a kid, I loved bluegrass music and when I was in fourth grade, I won my first talent show singing this song. Last night we got to honor Bill Monroe for the Opry 100 and it was SO special to have Ricky join me and my band on stage!"
