Kenny Chesney's planning a Sandbar at Sphere Las Vegas

Kenny Chesney fans will be happy to know there'll be a Sandbar area during his residency at Sphere Las Vegas this summer.

While devoted members of No Shoes Nation no doubt are familiar with the superstar's Sandbar concept, there's at least one website devoted entirely to educating the uninitiated.

“I know this is a whole other way to play live,” Kenny says of the immersive Sin City venue. “But that doesn’t mean we don’t feed like vampires off that energy down front."

"Everything the people in the Sandbar give us, we turn right around and put into the music," he explains. "There’s a connection there that’s unlike any other. And when we look down, see everybody singing along, rocking out or dancing, it drives us to another level.”

Since there's no opening act, Brandi Cyrus will DJ and hype up the crowd on the Vegas dates.

Chesney becomes the first country artist to play the much-talked-about venue on Thursday, May 22, in lieu of traditional shows or a tour this year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.