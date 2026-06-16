Kenny Chesney's 'Old Blue Chair' is headed for the Hall of Fame

Kenny Chesney was officially inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2025, and in 2026 he'll get his own exhibit.

Kenny Chesney: Living in Fast Forward is set to open July 23 at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

"When you’re so busy living life – literally in fast forward – you rarely pause to think about all the miles traveled, the faces you’ve met along the way," Kenny says. "Trying to decide what things to send to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum that represent a whole lot of dreams, living, songs, the work and things you don’t dare imagine was as hard as anything I’ve ever done."

"But in the end," he continues, "I feel like every piece of who I am is represented – and I hope that for someone who’s thinking about chasing their own crazy dreams, this may be the spark to get them on their way."

The artifacts Kenny delivered may make it seem like a trip to Mecca for members of his devoted No Shoes Nation: There's the varsity jacket and jersey he wore in the mid-'80s while playing football as one of the Gibbs High School Eagles, as well as the guitar he played in college at East Tennessee State University.

The mythic "Old Blue Chair" that's inspired so much in Kenny's career will also be on display.

Kenny Chesney: Living in Fast Forward will run through June 2027.

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