Kenny Chesney's 'Carry On' visual is a crash course in Key West

If you've ever dreamed of exploring Key West with Kenny Chesney, his new music video for "Carry On" may be just about as close as you'll come.

“Key West isn’t about who you are, but what’s in your soul," he says of the Florida town that's the setting for both the song's narrative and its visual. "It’s the great equalizer, with wisdom to be found just about anywhere if you listen. I knew I wanted this video to show people that heart – beyond what tourists see – and give them a sense of what this song’s really reaching into in terms of how to live.”

The clip opens with Key West legend David Wegman delivering his take on "Carry On," followed by a performance from Kenny centered at Schooner Wharf, the open-air bar on William Street's Harbor Walk that's mentioned in the song.

"If you want to understand making the most of every day, of filling your time with creativity and laughter and adventure, David Wegman is all of that, and more," Kenny says. "When we started filming, I wanted him to be part of this, so people could see what 'Carry On' draws from."

"We had the best day shooting at his place, where you never know if you’ll find painters, musicians on tour or just friends from somewhere around the world… But that’s what makes it so awesome. Open your arms and just welcome what life brings you," he adds.

You can check out Kenny's new "Carry On" video on YouTube now.

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