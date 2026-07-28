Kenny Chesney 'Shot a Car Into Space' for Silver Sands Marina

Kenny Chesney's 'Silver Sands Marina' (HEY NOW Records)
By Stephen Hubbard

Eleven songs have pulled into port at Silver Sands Marina, and Kenny Chesney's ready to give you a preview.

“Some of these songs are unlike anything people have heard, or haven’t heard in a long time,” he says. “Some of them go deep, some of them will make people turn it up, a few will make them laugh… But, together, I think they’ll remind them how great it is to be alive. Even on days where you need a song like ‘Carry On,’ we’re making the best of what we’ve got.”

With its debut single already a top-10 hit, Kenny's 21st record is ready for arrival Sept. 25.

Here's the complete track listing for Silver Sands Marina, with more details to come during Kenny's July 30 appearance on TalkShopLive:
"Burn My Boat"
"Carry On"
"Talkin' Dirt"
"Goldfish" (featuring Lily Meola)
"Silver Sands Marina"
"It Just Got Weird" (featuring Megan Moroney)
"Sad Casino"
"Shot A Car Into Space"
"Remember Me That Way"
"What We Got Going On" (featuring Colbie Caillat)
"Shot Glass"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos