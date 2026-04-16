Kenny Chesney and Rosanne Cash book patriotic show with Springsteen

Kenny Chesney and Rosanne Cash will represent country music at an all-genre concert on the campus of New Jersey's Monmouth University.

Music America: The Songs that Shaped Us will take place June 4-5 and celebrate America's 250th birthday, ahead of the opening of the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music on campus.

Springsteen himself will be part of the celebration, along with Jon Bon Jovi, Jackson Browne, Keb' Mo', Darlene Love, Public Enemy, Mavis Staples, Trombone Shorty and the New Breed Brass Band, Stevie Van Zandt, Jimmie Vaughan and more.

Each performer will do a significant song from American history. Tickets for each night will go on sale April 21.

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