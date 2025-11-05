Kenny Chesney never thought he'd be on the cover of 'Newsweek'

Kenny Chesney's 'Heart Life Music' (William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers)
By Stephen Hubbard

Promoting his new book, Heart Life Music, has landed Kenny Chesney on the cover of Newsweek, and the superstar can't quite believe it.

"Me? On the cover of Newsweek magazine?" he reacts. "When you're thinking about things that might happen when you grow up, that's absolutely not one of them."

"Newsweek covers diplomats, business leaders, scientists and doctors, people who save lives," he continues. "I live to make people happy, to create space with my songs for people to see their own lives; it's not quite the same."

You can check out a version of the cover story titled "Keeping It Real: Kenny Chesney Stays True to His Roots" online.

Kenny continues his Heart Life Music book tour Thursday at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, where he was recently inducted as one of its newest members.

