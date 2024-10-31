Kelsea Ballerini talks 'PATTERNS,' Chase Stokes + 'Outer Banks' on 'The Tonight Show'

By Jeremy Chua

Kelsea Ballerini recently clocked in some couch time with Jimmy Fallon on his namesake late-night talk show.

Kelsea reflected on her debut headlining show at Madison Square Garden, her first impression of her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, whether she's seen Chase's hit show Outer Banks and, of course, PATTERNS.

After their interview, the country-pop star took the stage to perform PATTERNS' autobiographical title track against a sunset display, while sitting atop a pile of luggage.

You can watch Kelsea's full The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon interview and performance on YouTube.

PATTERNS' lead single, "Cowboys Cry Too," is currently in the top 40 and ascending the country charts.

