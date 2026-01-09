Kelsea Ballerini says goodbye to her beloved dog, Dibs

Kelsea Ballerini is marking the passing of her beloved dog, Dibs.

“my sweet dibs went to doggy heaven yesterday,” she shared on Instagram Thursday. “he spent his last few days in his backyard looking at the sunshine and surrounded and visited by his forever people.”

In August 2024, Kelsea revealed Dibs was suffering from “inoperable cancer in his heart.” In September 2025, an unexpected surgery followed.

“there are no words to articulate his role in my life,” Kelsea’s post continues, “but i couldn’t have done the last ten years without him, and he will always be my soul dog…and i pray and believe we’ll find each other in every life.”

Kelsea adopted Dibs in 2015 and named him after her second #1, which hit that same year.

“his love and reach can’t be captured in an instagram photo dump, or in a caption, but here’s a look at some happy from dibs,” she closed. “thank you for loving him so loudly with me. i feel like the luckiest girl in the world that i got to be his dog mom, greatest gift of my life.”

The extensive carousel of pics includes a snapshot with Kelsea on the set of The Voice, video of the two swimming together at a picturesque waterfall and a photo of Dibs wearing a bandana that says, “My Mom is my Entertainer of the Year.”

