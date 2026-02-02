Kelsea Ballerini offers update on relationship with Chase Stokes

Though Kelsea Ballerini has signaled on socials that she'll be talking less about her rekindled relationship with Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes, it was again the topic of conversation on the Grammy Red Carpet Sunday.

"I feel like outwardly, it looked a lot more dramatic than it was," she told ET. "And that was quite the learning lesson for us."

"But I love him so much," she continued. "We’ve been together for quite a while now and done a lot of life together, and he was with me getting ready today and he’ll be with me when we wrap. I love love and I believe it in it.”

Kelsea was nominated for best contemporary country album for Patterns, though Jelly Roll took home the first-time award for Beautifully Broken.

