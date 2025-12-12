Keith Urban is 'HIGH AND A(LIVE)' in first concert album

Keith Urban's 'HIGH AND A(LIVE)' (MCA)
By Stephen Hubbard

Keith Urban may have wrapped up his High and Alive World Tour in October, but the entire two-hour, 20-song set lives on with his new HIGH AND A(LIVE) album, which is out now.

“Playing live is what I live to do," he says. "Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE - that’s what it’s about for me.”

The Aussie superstar's first full-length live album includes 11 of his 24 number ones, like "Blue Ain't Your Color," "One Too Many," "Somebody Like You" and "Wasted Time," a mash-up of "Kiss a Girl" and "Who Wouldn't Wanna Be Me," and an acoustic take on "You'll Think of Me."

The set also features a cover of New Radicals' "You Get What You Give." You can check out its accompanying music video on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!