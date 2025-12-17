Keith Urban delivers holiday tidings to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital

Keith Urban kicked off the week spreading some Christmas cheer to the patients and their families at Nashville's Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

During his two-hour visit Monday afternoon, the Aussie superstar answered questions, took photos and gave an acoustic performance complete with a sing-along. He also donated guitars to the hospital's music therapy program.

"We are truly grateful to Keith Urban for sharing his time to visit with children and families inside Seacrest Studios at Monroe Carell," the hospital's president, Meg Rush, said. "Keith is a wonderful friend to our hospital with several visits over the years. His thoughtful and generous gift of guitars to our Music Therapy Program will help us continue using music as added therapy to bring comfort and healing to children during their hospital stay."

Keith seems to have a bit of time off from now through the beginning of 2026, as he doesn't hit the road until March.

