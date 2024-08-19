Keith Urban chops up fresh brisket at Buc-ee's

You just never know who you might see at Buc-ee's.



Country superstar Keith Urban did a pop-up event at a Buc-ee's store in Athens, Alabama, on Friday, with just a short heads-up to local fans.



The same-day notice arrived on Keith's Instagram, where he wrote, "8PM TONIGHT. ATHENS, AL @bucees. We'll see ya outside in the parking lot - it's gonna be a blast!"



Keith then performed to an estimated crowd of 6,000 on a pop-up stage. Of his show, the "Long Hot Summer" singer said, "I came down to this Buc-ee's about a month ago and when I left, I went 'it'd be kinda fun to do a show there.'"



Not only did Keith perform songs from his forthcoming album, High, the hitmaker also chopped up some fresh brisket for fans at the store.



"Fresh brisket on the board!" Keith exclaimed in an Instagram Reel in true Buc-ee's fashion, donning a cowboy hat and Buc-ee's apron.



High drops Sept. 20 and is available for preorder and presave now. The project's latest single, "Messed Up as Me," is currently #17 and ascending the country charts.



Here's the full track listing for High:

"Blue Sky"

"Straight Line"

"Messed Up As Me"

"Wildside"

"Go Home W U (with Lainey Wilson)"

"Chuck Taylors"

"Daytona"

"Love Is Hard"

"Heart Like a Hometown"

"Laughin' All the Way to the Drank"

"Dodge in a Silverado"

"Break the Chain"

