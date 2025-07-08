Keep getting texts about unpaid tolls? Here’s what to know about the new E-ZPass scam

According to Robokiller, Americans received 19.2 billion spam and scam texts in April 2025 alone — that comes out to about 63 spam texts for every person. There's only one group of people who don't think that's too much, and they're called scammers.

Enter their latest racket, the E-ZPass scam, a toll scam that first rose to popularity in the spring this year. Because E-ZPass is so widely used, it's an effective gift, but stick around, and Spokeo will explain how to pass through without paying the scam toll.

What Is E-ZPass?

E-ZPass is an automatic electronic toll system that's widely used through the Southern, Eastern, and Northern United States. Rather than depositing money, swiping a debit card, or scanning a ticket, E-ZPass members — who are given a small transponder to stick on their windshield after signing up via a local agency or partner — can proceed through designated toll lanes without having to stop, and their E-ZPass account will be charged automatically.

So that's E-ZPass, but what about the E-ZPass scam? It's a smishing scam. First, there's phishing, or scams that involve bad actors posing as other people, organizations, or companies "fishing" for your private information, which they can use to commit financial fraud. Phishing happens via emails, phone calls, direct messages, and more, but when it happens via text messages — which were popularized by the SMS platform (emphasis on the "S" here) — it's called smishing. And that's exactly how E-ZPass toll scams work.

How E-ZPass Toll Scams Work

Toll scams are nothing new, but the E-ZPass scam makes it more effective by sticking official-looking branding on it. In this scam, you’ll get a text that claims to be from E-ZPass, usually claiming (often in panic-inducing language) that you have unpaid tolls that you must pay immediately, or that your account has expired and you must pay a renewal fee.

In order to pay this impostor E-ZPass, you’ll be prompted to click a link. At that link, you’ll either be prompted to make a payment (to a scammer who is definitely not the real E-ZPass, who’ll now conveniently have access to your payment info), or to enter private information, which will most likely be used to extract funds from you fraudulently. In most cases, the amount demanded is relatively small, a deliberate tactic that encourages victims to go ahead and pay and get it over with.

Legit vs. Scam: How to Stay Safe

Here's the easiest way to tell the difference between legit E-ZPass communication and a scam: E-ZPass doesn't text you for payment. Likewise, if you know you're not an E-ZPass customer in the first place, that's your sign to block, report, and delete.

Otherwise, here's how to navigate the scammer freeway with a little extra peace of mind. Consider these tips your easy pass to a scam-free future.

Run a reverse phone lookup on the phone number that sent the text message. This can tell you who the owner is and potentially provide their location — or use a people search tool to see if the name and contact info match anyone legitimate.

Do not click on strange links. Unless you know beyond a shadow of a doubt that you can trust the sender, it's better safe than sorry. That goes doubly for making payments or disclosing any sort of private information.

Keep an eye out for misspelling, poor grammar, or wonky links that resemble the official E-ZPass site, but aren't quite right (for instance, one example of the E-ZPass scam includes a link to an "ezdribe" website).

Stick to your official E-ZPass account or app, both of which are usually state-specific, for addressing your balance and tackling any issues that might pop up

Be wary of texts that use intimidating language — they're trying to scare you into taking immediate action on purpose. Some common keywords include "violation notice," "immediate payment required," "final warning," and the like.

Block the number and delete any phony E-ZPass scam texts you receive.

Keep in mind that sneaky scammers will sometimes pose as similar services, like state-specific toll collection services. No matter which toll company contacts you, log in to your official account and see if you actually owe a balance, rather than clicking on an unsolicited link.

Contact the E-ZPass Group's customer service directly if you have even the slightest suspicion that you're receiving unofficial communication.

Never engage with the sketchy texter. If you're motivated to help, you can report the scam to E-ZPass or file a complaint with the FCC.

Unfortunately, the E-ZPass scam really blew up in 2025, prompting tons of local and online news stories, and even public warnings from the FBI, FCC, and dozens of local DMVs and DOTs. It’s only natural for such a common scam to spark a lot of discussion and questions — here are a few of the most commonly searched queries, and their answers:

Is the E-ZPass text a scam?

If it’s asking you to make a payment, it absolutely is.

Does E-ZPass send emails to customers?

According to E-ZPass services in states ranging from New York to Minnesota, and others, while the E-ZPass scam might hit your email inbox in much the same way it hits your texts, the real E-ZPass will never email you asking for payment or private information.

What if I clicked the E-ZPass scam link?

If you click the E-ZPass toll scam link but didn’t make a payment or enter any personal information (oftentimes, your browser or your eyeballs will warn you that the site behind the link is super dubious), you’re likely OK, but it won’t hurt to use trusted anti-malware apps or software to scan your device. If you did proceed with payment or entered information, contact your bank or payment service ASAP to secure your account, reverse charges, and take the next steps for safety.

How do I know if I have an E-ZPass violation?

Log in to your account via your state's official E-ZPass website, or look for the toll violation page on that site. You'll be able to search for violations using your toll invoice number and license plate number.

Paying tolls is enough of a pain — you don’t need to pay scammers, too.

This story was produced by Spokeo and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.