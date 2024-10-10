Kane Brown's putting the "Miles" on The High Road Tour

Kane Brown has announced his The High Road Tour.



Named after his forthcoming new album, the trek kicks off March 13 in San Diego, California, with stops in Portland, Montreal, Nashville, Grand Rapids, Atlantic City and more, before wrapping on May 25 in Gilford, New Hampshire.



Scotty McCreery, Mitchell Tenpenny, Ashley Cooke and Dasha have been tapped as openers.



Presale begins Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. local time, before the general sale on Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. local time. More information, including a full list of dates, can be found at kanebrownmusic.com.



Kane's upcoming record, High Road, arrives Jan. 24 and is available for preorder and presave now.



While a full track list isn't out yet, we know that the album will include a new song, "Backseat Driver," which drops Friday.



Also on the project is a collab with Jelly Roll called "Haunted," which Kane recently told ABC Audio is about how "you can have all the money in the world and you [still] can't escape depression."

Kane's hit with Marshmello, "Miles on It," is currently #3 and clocking up miles to the top of the country charts.

