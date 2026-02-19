Kane Brown is getting his own place on Nashville’s Lower Broadway

Will it be “Heaven” for his fans? Kane Brown is the latest country star to get his own eating and drinking establishment on Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

The new multistory bar, restaurant and live music venue, called Kane Brown’s On Broadway, will open this summer in a historic building that used to be home to a similar establishment called The Valentine. Early in his career, Kane spent a lot of time at The Valentine watching Bulldogs games.

Kane says in a statement that he and his partners, Elia Group, have “really taken our time developing the bar,” adding, “I wanted to build a place that I want to hang out at, my friends want to hang out at and will be an unforgettable experience for anyone who visits. Nights in Nashville are about to hit a little bit different.”

The venue, which spans 11,400 square feet, includes a live music stage on the main floor, a mezzanine with bar service, an intimate third-flour lounge and a rooftop that will be used for everything from brunch to DJ sets.

Zaid Elia, founder of Elia Group, says in a statement that Kane is a “visionary artist who has continually redefined boundaries while remaining deeply rooted in authenticity.”

On the music side of things, Kane will drop a new song called “Woman” on March 13.

