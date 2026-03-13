Kane Brown dedicates his next musical chapter to a 'Woman'

Kane Brown's venturing off 2025's The High Road as he previews what's next for him musically.

"I couldn't be more excited about releasing 'Woman,'" he says of his new track. "I have had a feeling about this song since the day that we wrote it and it really represents a new era of music for me. The video, the song, the energy that it is bringing — I can't wait for the world to hear it."

Inspired by and dedicated to his wife, Katelyn Brown, "Woman" has already become a fan favorite since he's been teasing it on the road. It arrives with an accompanying music video shot at Universal Studios in Orlando, featuring cameos by Katelyn and the couple's 6-year-old daughter, Kingsley Brown.

Still to come this year, Kane Brown's on Broadway is set to open sometime this summer in downtown Nashville.

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