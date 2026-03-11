Kacey Musgraves is in the 'Middle of Nowhere' with Miranda Lambert & Willie Nelson

Kacey Musgraves' sixth studio album, Middle of Nowhere, is set to arrive May 1 and includes guest appearances from Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson and Billy Strings.

It was inspired by a sign in her hometown that reads "Golden, TX: Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere" — and also by her private life.

“The bulk of this record was made during the longest single period of my life,” Kacey reveals, "and I found that for the first time, it actually felt incredible being alone and existing in a space not defined by anyone else. I became fascinated with the concept of liminal space, both geographical and emotional. We don’t linger in these transitional, empty spaces long enough and rush to define where or whatever is next."

You can get your first taste of the album with the music video for "Dry Spell."

"I became so at ease with being in the 'middle of nowhere' in many senses and sitting in the un-comfort of the undefined," Kacey continues. "I had a lot of time for creative ambling and leaning into myself in different ways; horses, humor, writing with my early collaborators again, and living out my very simple, inspired life between Texas, Tennessee, and Mexico.”

Here's the complete track listing for Kacey Musgraves' Middle of Nowhere, the follow-up to 2024's Deeper Well:

"Middle of Nowhere"

"Dry Spell"

"Back on the Wagon"

"I Believe in Ghosts"

"Abilene"

"Coyote" (feat. Gregory Alan Isakov)

"Loneliest Girl"

"Everybody Wants To Be a Cowboy" (feat. Billy Strings)

"Horses and Divorces" (feat. Miranda Lambert)

"Uncertain, Texas" (feat. Willie Nelson)

"Rhinestoned"

"Mexico Honey"

"Hell on Me"

