K. Michelle's got 'Jesus & Whiskey' on her side for her country debut

K. Michelle's 'Jesus & Whiskey' (Real Outlawz Records, Inc. under exclusive license to This Is Hit, Inc. d/b/a BBR Music Group)

K. Michelle's full-length country debut, titled Jesus & Whiskey, will arrive Oct. 16, and the title track is out now.

It's the seventh studio album for the R&B star born in Memphis, famous for both Love and Hip-Hop and Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Produced by Sugarland's Kristian Bush — who's also had recent success with Megan Moroney — the nine-track album was co-written by K. Michelle, save for "Damn Good Friend," which counts George Birge among its creators. It also features the previously released "Jack Daniel's."

You can catch K. Michelle Sunday on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen following the RHOA finale.

Here's the complete track listing for K. Michelle's Jesus & Whiskey:

"Intro"

"Yodel"

"Blame Tennessee"

"Damn Good Friend"

"Jesus & Whiskey"

"Anything (featuring Blush)"

"Handle on It"

"Jack Daniel's"

"If It Ain't Broke"

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