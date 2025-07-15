‘Just in Case’ you wondered, Morgan Wallen’s #1

John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024
By Stephen Hubbard

Morgan Wallen continues to dominate the country charts, as “Just in Case” sits atop both the Billboard and Mediabase airplay charts this week.

It’s Morgan’s third week atop the Billboard Country Airplay ranking and his 18th #1 on the chart overall. Ten of those have stayed at the top for multiple weeks.

On Mediabase, however, it’s his first week at the top with “Just in Case” and his 19th chart-topper there. Morgan’s now tied with “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” hitmaker Crystal Gayle for the 25th most number ones on that chart.

He’s already working on the next one, too, as “I Got Better” just started its climb.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!