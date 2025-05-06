Josh Ross collaborating with 2000s pop hitmaker Akon on remake of 2008 single

In the early 2000s, singer/songwriter/producer Akon was all over the pop charts, either with his own songs or with tracks he produced for other artists. In April, Akon told TMZ that he was "redoing my whole catalog in country," adding that his hits were being rerecorded by country artists and that he'd be a featured performer. Well, you can hear a snippet of one of them right now.

Josh Ross has recorded his own version of Akon's "Right Now (Na Na Na)," which was a top-10 hit in 2008. Josh's version is called "Drunk Right Now (Na Na Na)" and will be out May 28. You can hear a snippet of it on his TikTok: Josh sings along with the tune as Akon casually strolls across the frame, eating popcorn.

No word yet on which other country stars are redoing Akon's songs, which include the #1 hits "I Wanna Love You" and "Don't Matter." Meanwhile, Josh's current hit, "Single Again," is right outside the country top 10.

