Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny & more join all-star celebrity softball game

Jordan Davis (Disney/Larry McCormack)
By Stephen Hubbard
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tigirlily Gold, Colbie Caillait, NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, LANCO, Maddox Batson and Olympian Shawn Johnson East are all confirmed to play in The Lucky Classic on Nov. 16 at Nashville's First Horizon Park.
University of Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello is also set to lead one of the teams in the game, which raises money for The Burger Family Foundation.
The new players join Russell Dickerson, Ashley Cooke and Tucker Wetmore, who are among the previously announced contenders, along with more than 20 MLB All-Stars.
The event is put on by the Texas Rangers' Jake Burger and his wife, Ashlyn Burger, who live in Nashville. The Burger Family Foundation was inspired by their daughter, Penelope Burger, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome.

