Jordan Davis may have had to 'Learn the Hard Way,' but his efforts paid off

Jordan Davis' 'Learn the Hard Way' (MCA)
By Stephen Hubbard

When Jordan Davis made his third album, Learn the Hard Way, his intention was clear: to color outside the lines a bit.

As his latest hit, "Turn This Truck Around," becomes his 10th career #1, he can rest assured his efforts paid off.

"I think the overall inspiration for this album really was to do something different, to do something that me and [producer] Paul [DiGiovanni] haven’t done, to kind of show influences instead of just talk about them," Jordan says. "And I think we did that with a few different songs in this: 'Son of a Gun,' 'Louisiana Stick,' 'Turn This Truck Around.'"

"I feel like it’s stuff that we haven’t done before," he continues. "It’s a different sound for us, so that was really what we wanted to do, and I think we accomplished it."

Learn the Hard Way marks its first birthday on Aug. 15, and featured his previous hits "I Ain't Sayin'" and "Bar None."

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