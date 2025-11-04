Jordan Davis and Lauren Daigle to host 'CMA Country Christmas'

This year's installment of CMA Country Christmas will have some Louisiana flavor: It's being hosted by Jordan Davis and Lauren Daigle, who are from Shreveport and Lafayette, respectively.

The 16th edition of the star-studded ABC holiday special will also feature performances by Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, gospel icon BeBe Winans, New Orleans' legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and rockers Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks of Tedeschi Trucks.

Lady A will be highlighting material from their new Christmas album, On This Winter's Night Vol. 2.

The show, filmed in front of a live Nashville audience, will air Dec. 2 on ABC at 9 p.m. CT. It will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

