Jon Pardi's got jokes: Check out his MMA workout

Jon Pardi's enlisted the help of MMA fighter Mike Chandler to get him in shape for the Honkytonk Hollywood Tour — sort of.

In a new clip, the athlete does his best to put the "Friday Night Heartbreaker" through his paces, though Jon approaches the task with his typical sense of humor.

While he does jump rope, attempt some push-ups and bench press a guitar, none of it nears the intensity of the champion athlete, who kicks off the Reel doing shirtless incline sit-ups.

All joking aside, expect Jon to be at the top of his game when he kicks off his trek April 25 in Lubbock, Texas, with Corey Kent and Kassi Ashton joining him on the road. His fifth album, also titled Honkytonk Hollywood, arrives two weeks earlier on April 11.

