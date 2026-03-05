John Morgan has 'Kid Myself' because he wouldn't cancel on this superstar

When John Morgan wrote his latest hit, "Kid Myself," he already had plenty of songs for his debut album, Carolina Blue.

But thanks to an already-scheduled writing appointment with Tyler Hubbard, he was compelled to write one more.

"When we were putting the album together, we had probably 12, 15 songs already kinda laid out for what I thought, you know, we were gonna choose from," he tells ABC Audio. "And it was like the week of us putting all of 'em together and going through 'em. I had a write with Tyler Hubbard on the books and so I was like, 'I can't cancel that,' you know?"

So John got busy getting prepared.

"I ended up the night before I went and wrote with him, I was going through titles and trying to tee up some kind of idea to have the next day," he recalls. "And I came across this title, 'Kid Myself,' and didn't really have anything with it. I just had written it down about a year before and I started playing this little guitar riff with it, [and I] wrote a scratch chorus just to get my point across."

Tyler loved the idea, which turned into John's latest top-40 hit. It follows his #1 "Friends Like That" with Jason Aldean.

John also co-wrote Jason's recent #1, "How Far Does a Goodbye Go," and his new radio single, "Don't Tell on Me."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.