John Michael Montgomery to close 2025 with farewell performance

John Michael Montgomery is bringing his tour days to a close, staging his farewell performance Dec. 12 at Lexington’s Rupp Arena in his home state of Kentucky.

He’ll keep it all in the family for his last stop on The Road Home Tour, with brother Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, son Walker Montgomery and son-in-law Travis Denning all joining him for the show.

“I stepped on a tour bus for the first time in 1992 and haven’t looked back since, but now it’s time to bring it all back home for my last concert and I can’t think of a better place than Rupp Arena,” John Michael says.

“I wanted to celebrate this occasion with my family, so I invited some of them to perform with me. We are going to have a lot of fun and end this ride in a big way,” he promises.

JMM built his career on both romantic songs like “Life’s a Dance,” “I Love the Way You Love Me” and “I Swear,” while also delivering up-tempo hits like “Sold” and “Be My Baby Tonight.”

Presales for John Michael’s farewell concert start Wednesday, before seats become available to the public on Friday.

