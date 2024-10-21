Jelly Roll's on a roll: 'Beautifully Broken' debuts at #1 + new Nashville show announced

Jelly Roll has added one more show to his Beautifully Broken Tour, and it'll take place in his hometown.



The Nashville native will play at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 26 with openers ERNEST and Alexandra Kay.



"I'm so excited to finally bring The Beautifully Broken Tour to Nashville on 11/26! It's my first time back at Bridgestone since 2022 so we're gonna do it big y'all!!" Jelly shared on Monday.



Presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT before the general sale on Friday. For ticket information, visit go.seated.com.

In more Jelly news, his latest album, Beautifully Broken, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 charts.

The singer's second top 10 album, following 2023's Whitsitt Chapel, sold 161,000 units, giving him his best sales week ever. It's also the third-largest sales week in units for any country album in 2024, following Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter and Post Malone's F-1 Trillion, the latter of which Jelly Roll coincidentally appears on.



Beautifully Broken features its lead single, "I Am Not Okay," as well as collabs with Keith Urban, ERNEST, mgk and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.