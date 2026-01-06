Jelly Roll tapped to judge Netflix reboot of 'Star Search'

A few years ago, Jelly Roll served as an "artist-in-residence" on ABC's American Idol. Now he's going to be part of the judging panel for a reboot of the O.G. TV reality competition show Star Search.

Jelly Roll's been tapped to be one of three judges on Netflix's reboot of the iconic show, which originally ran from 1983 to 1995, and then again from 2003 to 2004. During its heyday, it featured future stars like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Alanis Morissette, Usher, Pitbull, Tiffany and many more.

Along with the "I Am Not Okay" singer, the panel will include Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chrissy Teigen. The show, hosted by Anthony Anderson, premieres Jan. 20. Episodes will air live Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET and will include real-time voting via remote or mobile app.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.