Jelly Roll receives pardon from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

Shannon Finney/Getty Images
By Angeline Jane Bernabe

Jelly Roll has been granted a pardon from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee for previous convictions for robbery and drug-related crimes that date back to 2003.

The country singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, received the official pardon on Thursday.

He was one of 33 that were pardoned in the state.

Jelly Roll, who is known for his hit songs "I Am Not Okay" and "Need a Favor," has previously spoken openly about his past incarceration.

He told Joe Rogan in 2023 that he spent time off and on in jail from ages 14 to 25.

"At 16, I was charged as an adult for a charge," he said on Rogan's podcast in 2023. "It was a heinous crime, admittedly. It was horrible. We robbed a couple of guys for some weed, but they called the police because we took some money and some stuff. It was an armed robbery, we went in there with a gun, I regret it every day of my life."

He added that he was a kid when it happened, but said that he still feels "horrible about it."

As a result, Jelly Roll said that his conviction has affected aspects of his life, including his ability to travel.

The singer told the Tennessee Board of Parole in April a pardon would make it easier for him to travel and perform in other countries.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

