Jason Aldean's ready with a Christmas present for first responders

Jason Aldean's 'Songs About Us' (BBR/BMG)
By Stephen Hubbard

Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar is saying thank you to first responders as the holidays approach.

"To the brave men and women who show up for Nashville every day, let us serve you this Christmas," the Music City restaurant said on its socials. "From Tuesday, Dec. 23 - Friday, Dec. 26, on-duty, uniformed first responders are invited to enjoy a complimentary meal on us at Aldean's. We are truly thankful for all that you do."

Jason's Lower Broadway destination opened in Nashville in 2018. It now has locations in Gatlinburg, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.

The country hitmaker's new album, Songs About Us, is set to arrive April 26. It features his latest single, "How Far Does a Goodbye Go," which has already cracked the top 10.

